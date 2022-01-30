SELL, Carl Edward



His booming voice commanded the air waves for the better part of two decades. Carl Sell was known to many as THE sportscaster of the Southeast, but he was so much more than an incredible journalist. Carl, called Pop Pop by his grandchildren but, for many years has been known only by his nickname, "Smooth," when a friend watched his tee shot and said, "And that's why they call him Smooth." Born to Mary Patterson and Charles M. Sell February 25, 1928 in Columbus Ohio, Carl attended North High School in Columbus where his love affair with sports began on the varsity basketball and golf teams and as he spent his summers working at the golf course. He worked with Jack Buck and Jonathan Winters after graduation until he moved to Miami where he continued to work in broadcasting at Channel 4 WTVJ and a golf teaching career with the icon Bob Toski at Palmetto Country Club and Ocean Reef. He moved to Atlanta in 1966 to take a job as Sports Director for WSB TV. He met his wife Marsha Sell in 1969 and they were married on Valentine's Day in 1970. He eventually left broadcasting and joined Marsha in running their successful real estate business. The list is long of the greats he interviewed - Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Muhammad Ali, Hank Aaron and Ted Williams. Golf was his second love and he had 9 holes in one 3 of them after the age of 75. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary, sister, Dorothy, brother, Leroy, daughter, Toni, and Uncle Charlie. He is survived by his wife Marsha, children Leslie, Terri, and Michael and stepchildren Brad and Kimberly, and loving grandchildren Mason, Maddie, Coco, Sloane, Sarah, Jensen and Michael Jr., and two great-grandchildren.



