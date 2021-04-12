SELIGMAN, Melvin



Melvin Seligman of Atlanta, GA, loving husband, devoted father, proud grandfather and lifelong Bulldog fan died April 10, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born in Claxton, GA and graduated from University of Georgia where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity. Melvin served his country as a member of the Georgia National Guard and the United States Army Reserve. He worked in the field of accounting and finance and was the Manager of Accounting for the Chemicals and Metals Division of Cities Service Co. He retired early and found his true passion in investing. Over the past 50 years he completed some 600,000 trades. He could be found at his desk daily from 9:30-4:00 up until his recent hospitalization. As a homebody, few but his family got to experience his amazing wit. The laughs we shared will long outlast the tears over his passing. He took care of literally everything and planned excessively. July 2, 2021 was to be his 60th anniversary. He started shopping for extravagant gifts before his 59th and was fortunate to be able to give his wife, Barbara a simple gift before he passed. Melvin was Georgia's first autism advocate. He fought for his son Danny to get the best education, training and resources when literally none existed and autism wasn't yet a thing. He was infinitely proud of Danny and thrilled he is a valued member of the Sprouts team. Mr. Seligman was preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Isabelle Seligman of Claxton, GA and his sisters, Pearl S. Friedenberg and Dr. Roslyn Seligman. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Barbara Mirsky Seligman, his daughter Jill S. Goodman (Scott) of Orlando, FL, his son Daniel Seligman and his twin grandsons, Dean and Kyle. Graveside services will be held 4:30 Monday, April 12, 2021, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA with Rabbi Peter Berg officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Temple, 1589 Peachtree St., Hadassah or University of Florida Hillel. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

