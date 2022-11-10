ajc logo
Seldes, Darin

1 hour ago

SELDES, Darin

Darin Glen Seldes, 56, of Atlanta, passed unexpectedly on November 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Marc A. Seldes, and his son, Ty Seldes. Darin is survived by his wife, Sheri Seldes; mother, Madolin Seldes; son, Max Seldes; sisters, Amber and Mike Powell, and Heidi and Jan Cohen; and many aunts, nieces, and nephews. A graveside service will be held 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

