Obituaries

Selby, Marie

Dec 11, 2023

SELBY, Marie Ellen

November 5, 1944 –

December 7, 2023

Marie Ellen Schrock Selby was born in Peoria, and grew up on a farm near Metamora, Illinois. She attended Morsetown Grade school, graduated from Metamora Township High School, became a Licensed Practical Nurse in Waukegan, Illinois, and practiced nursing in a variety of medical settings in Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Texas, and Georgia. Marie was a faithful member of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Atlanta.

Known for her caring and giving nature and as a wonderful cook who gave back to her community through a variety of activities including as an ordained Presbyterian Decan, Vestry Member, Stephen Minister, and Citizen Advocate. She also served on the Board of Directors at Citizen Advocacy of Atlanta and Dekalb, Inc.

Marie was preceded in death by her brother, Merlin Schrock. She is survived by two sons, William Clifford "Giz" Selby of Kingsville, Texas, and James Martin "Jaime" Selby of Atlanta, Georgia; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Yoder; brother, Marvin Schrock; brothers-in-law, Tim Yoder and Michael Zeh; and longtime friend, Julia Kim Clark.

A Celebration of Life and Funeral Service will be at 10:30 AM, on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 737 Woodland Avenue SE, Atlanta, Georgia, 404-627-6510.

The service will be preceded by a private burial in the family plot at the Decatur City Cemetery.




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Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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