SEKOWSKI, Robert W.



Robert W. Sekowski, age 87, of Dacula, GA passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



No services are scheduled at this time and in accordance with Robert's wishes he will be cremated.



Robert was born in Buffalo, NY to the late Zenon and Jane Sekowski. Robert graduated from Buffalo State College with both Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He received is Doctorate of Education in 1969 from the University at Buffalo. He ultimately became a Regional District Superintendent of Schools in New York State as well as a visiting professor for several colleges and universities throughout New York. Upon retirement, Robert moved to Atlanta, GA where he co-authored several collegiate educational textbooks.



Robert is survived by his sons, Marc R. Sekowski, Craig P. Sekowski; daughter-in-law, Rebecca L. Sekowski; daughter, Lynn K. Sekowski; and sister, Jane N. Sekowski.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, GA 30518. 770-945-9999.



