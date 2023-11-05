Seelke, Adolph

SEELKE, Jr., "George" Adolph



Adolph George Seelke, Jr. "George", of Gainesville, GA, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2023, after a short illness, at 95 years of age.



He was born on May 10, 1928, in Ennis, TX, to Adolph George and Gertrude (Pietsch) Seelke.



George grew up in Houston, TX, graduating from Lamar High School in 1946. He proudly attended Texas A & M University, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets and graduated as a Second Lieutenant with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. George was proud to be a life-long Aggie! Following graduation, George served for three years as a field artillery officer in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Camp Roberts, CA, where he achieved the rank of First Lieutenant.



George met the love of his life, Francis Staten, in Houston, TX, and they married on July 30, 1960, in Atlanta, GA, at Druid Hills United Methodist Church, with a reception at her parents' home. The couple lived in Atlanta, where they raised two sons, Whit and John.



He began his business career with Pacific Pumps in Houston in 1954, and after several years, George opened their Atlanta, GA, office. There, he worked as a sales engineer, specializing in steam power production equipment for Georgia Power and other power utilities throughout the Southeast. After declining an offered promotion involving a move to California, George followed his entrepreneurial spirit and started The George Seelke Company in 1966, representing multiple companies in the power production industry. After a successful career, George sold his company, retiring in 1986 at the age of 57 to pursue his many hobbies.



George loved the great outdoors and was a lifelong hunter, fisherman, skier, and sailor, enjoying all of these, well into his 80s. He loved sharing these passions with his family and friends, especially his fishing trips to Craig, AK, and sailing his 50-foot sailboats Panache I and II, in the Grenadines and the British Virgin Islands.



A man of faith, George served as President of the Congregation at Ascension Lutheran Church in Atlanta, and later as an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville. He was very connected with his community and was a member of the Gainesville Rotary Club and The Wall Street Club. George and Francis were supporters of many area non-profits, such as the Salvation Army, Good News at Noon, Boys & Girls Club, Eagle Ranch, and The Good News Clinic, including its newly established Seelke Eye Clinic.



George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Francis; sons, Whit (Tracy), Cumming, GA, and John (Sarah), Dunwoody, GA; four grandchildren, Grayson, Caroline, Charlie and Kate; sister, Frances (Charles) Fimble, Houston, TX; sisters-in-law, Vallie Staten, Atlanta, GA, and Connie (Jim) Panter, Atlanta, GA; many dear nieces and nephews; and devoted friend, Michelle Lewallen. George was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clarence and Vallie (Dalton) Staten; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Martin.



George was the perfect example of what it is to be a gentleman. He will be remembered for his quiet dignity and his love and devotion to his family.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM, The Chapel at Lanier Village Estates, 4000 Village View Dr., Gainesville, GA 30506. A reception will be held immediately after the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Good News Clinic, Pine Street, Gainesville, GA 30501 or The First Presbyterian Church, 800 South Enota Dr., NE, Gainesville, GA 30501.



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