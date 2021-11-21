ajc logo
Sedlak, Robert

Obituaries
SEDLAK, Robert P.

Robert P. Sedlak, age 87, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Bishop Keith Graham and Tim Warren officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta. Mr. Sedlak was a native of Pittsburgh, PA. After graduating high school, he played Minor League Baseball with the Dodgers association. He worked for Regal Cinemas for 10 years, and was a member of Celebration Church of God in Dallas, GA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Sedlak, and a son, Robert Howard Sedlak. Survivors include: son, Michael Sedlak; 2 step sons, Keith Seagers and Nolan Segars; sister, Louis Sedlak; 10 grandchildren, William Sedlak, Robert Sedlak, Michael Sedlak, Courtney Sedlak, Jennifer Sedlak, Mackenzie Rogers, Angela Segars, Kristy Harrell, Joshua Segars and Jacob Segars, and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

2480 Macland Rd

Marietta, GA

30064

