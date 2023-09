SEAY-TRZOS, Austin



Austin Seay-Trzos, 25, beloved son of Dan Trzos and Randy Seay, died unexpectedly on August 27, 2023. He was a graduate of Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta. Memorial service September 16, 11 AM, St. Paul UMC, 501 Grant St. SE, Atlanta 30312.



