SEARS, Jr., Bertram



Bertram Edward Sears, Jr. passed away on March 18, 2023 after a lifetime of professional achievements and personal joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Bertram Sears, Sr. and Frances Wilson Sears.



Bertram was born on July 16, 1964 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After graduating from Bishop McGuinness High School, he followed in his father's footsteps and studied at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Bertram graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in political science from Morehouse and went on to obtain his Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard University. He then became an executive and an accomplished business owner.



Bertram was a devoted, doting, proud father and a loving and dedicated husband. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 34 years, Jackie Sears; his children, Bertram E. Sears, III (Trent) and Jasmine Sears; his sisters, Sheryl Sears and Kay Frances Sears Hairston; in-laws; nephews, a niece and a host of cousins.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made online to Morehouse College in memory of Alumnus Bertram E. Sears, Jr. at http//: giving.morehouse.edu or mailed to: Morehouse College Office Institutional Advancement, Attn: Sandra Yates, 830 Westview Drive Atlanta, GA 30314, Memo: Bertram "Buddy" Sears '86 Endowed Scholarship Fund"



Funeral services will be held on April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Martin Luther King International Chapel at Morehouse College, 830 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta. Services will be streamed. The wake and family visitation will be held on Saturday April 1, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



