SEARCY, Dorothy Mae Ms. Dorothy Mae Searcy of Atlanta, GA passed away on October 1, 2020, in Virginia Beach, VA. She was 96 years old. Services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1:00 pm in our Cascade Chapel. Interment will follow to Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd, Atlanta, GA. Viewing will be on TODAY from 1:00 pm - 6:00pm, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA. (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com


