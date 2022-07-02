ajc logo
Sealey, Kenneth

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SEALEY, Kenneth

Kenneth Wayne Sealey, age 83, of Marietta, GA, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Born in Rockmart, GA, Mr. Sealey lived in Cobb County for most of his life. He began his career as a Machinist at Lockheed before working for many years and retiring from Guthrie Machine Works. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves, and was a member of Burnt Hickory Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday school classes. He also enjoyed working in his yard and cutting grass. He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Faye Sealey, in 2020. Survivors include: 2 children, Michele (Jeff) Farmer and Greg Sealey; brother, James Sealey; 3 grandchildren, Justin (Macy), Blake (Lucy), and Caitlin (Tanner); 2 great-grandchildren, Brigham and Baylor. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guestbook at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

