Obituaries
SEAL, Leonard J.

Leonard J. Seal, age 95, of Roswell, GA, passed peacefully at the Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Len was a long-time resident of Long Island, NY and Atlanta, GA.

Services will be held at the Roswell Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Tom Norton officiating. Committal and burial will occur at Georgia National Cemetery at 12:30 PM on March 27, 2023.

For those who wish to make a donation in Len's memory, please consider the St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.

Please share your memories or condolences with the family at www.roswellfuneralhome.com.




