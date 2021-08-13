Scurry, Barbara

SCURRY (MARTIN), Phd, Barbara



A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Barbara Martin Scurry, of Atlanta, Georgia who passed August 3, 2021 will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at World Changers Church International, 2500 Burdett Road, College Park, Georgia; Dr. Creflo A. Dollar, Senior Pastor; Pastor Carol L. Jones, eulogist and officiating. Remains will lie in repose from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Viewing will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road Jonesboro, Georgia. Interment, Monday, August 16, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Floral Memory Gardens, Albany, Georgia. A devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, educator, activist, and servant of the Lord. Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, the late Jesse Martin, Jr. She leaves to mourn her passing her husband, Arthur Daniel Scurry, Sr.; her three children, Audrey Young Daniels, Taffeta Young Connery, and Chandra Young Walker (Chad); cherished grandchildren, Alexandria Rose Daniels (daughter of Audrey), Kileigh Walker (daughter of Chandra) and Cody Jackson Walker (son of Chandra); three sisters, Anne Hartfield, Betty McDonald, Leonora Hall; brother, Edwin Dale Martin; and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Atlanta Alumnae (GA) Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., In the memo section, please write: Barbara Martin Scurry Scholarship Fund. Attention- Financial Secretary, P.0. Box 110250 Atlanta, Georgia 30311-2050.



