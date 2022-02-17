SCUDDER, F.R., "Mike"



F. R. "Mike" Scudder, 84, of Duluth, Georgia passed away Monday, February 14, 2022.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 18, 2022 at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022 with Pastor Steve Wood officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Friday at the church. Interment will be held privately at Peachtree Memorial Park in Peachtree Corners.



Born in Newnan, GA to the late George Hope Scudder and Inez (Bourne) Scudder, Mike moved to Savannah as a child, where he graduated from Savannah High School, and met his bride to be, Betty Coppage, whom he married on January 18 1958. Mike and Betty lived in Augusta from 1959 until 1965 when they moved to Doraville where Mike ran the Atlanta branch of MECO of Savannah, Inc., a leader in the petroleum equipment industry. Mike eventually acquired MECO's Atlanta and Savannah branches. Though never truly "retired", Mike continued to provide guidance to his sons and daughter as they managed MECO of Atlanta, Inc.



A loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Mike loved spending time with his family. He was an avid golfer and member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, and he absolutely loved his Georgia Bulldogs.



Mike is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Scudder; his children, Mickey Scudder (Kathy), Mark Scudder (Janie) and Pam Scudder; his sister, Sue Schmidt; 5 grandchildren, Michael Scudder (Rathi), Steven Scudder (Claudia), Brian Scudder, Madison Scudder and Mackenzie Scudder; a great-grandchild, Shaan Scudder; and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mike Scudder may be made to the ALS Foundation at als.org/Georgia.



