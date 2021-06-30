ajc logo
SCOTT, Toshiyo "Bonnie"

Mrs. Toshiyo "Bonnie" Scott, 94, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. Mrs. Scott was born September 22, 1926 in Osaka, Japan, daughter of the late Shoichi Kimura and Chiyo Tatsuoka Kimura. She was a retired biologist with the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Survivors include her children, Mike Scott (Sherry) of Fayetteville; Michie Scott Rayborn (Mike) of Huntsville, AL; James T. Scott (Kathie) of Plano, TX; and Charlie Scott (Cindy) of Huntsville; grandchildren, Stephanie Scott Joyner (Sean), Tiffany Scott Hammock Lee (Tony), Lauren Scott and Allison Scott; great-grandchildren, Talan Hammock Colt Hammock and Sai Joyner.

The service for Mrs. Toshiyo "Bonnie" Scott will be private.




