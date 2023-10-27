Obituaries

Scott, Shirley

File photo
File photo
Oct 27, 2023

SCOTT, Shirley

Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed on October 15, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Whitey Bulger

Newly discovered Whitey Bulger writings show former FBI agent was framed, lawyers allege

9m ago

Christen Miller had ‘the best butterflies ever’ at Georgia pro day

10m ago

Justice Department leaders meet with lawmakers behind closed doors to quell Epstein files furor

18m ago

Featured

Local officials blindsided by reported plan to detain migrants in warehouse

Georgia town defies ICE: No water for planned detention warehouse

College students are cheating. Professors are struggling to stop them.

MLB

Broadcast team for BravesVision announced