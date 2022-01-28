Scott, Roy

SCOTT, Sr., Roy



Funeral Services for Mr. Roy Scott, Sr., of Decatur, will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, 3:00 PM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Laverne Webb, Officiating, Eulogist. Mr. Scott leaves to cherish, wife, Oteria Scott; his children, Ronny Scott (Kathleen), Roy Scott, Jr. (Angela), Ramonn Scott (Kerry), Rodney Scott (Bernadette), Robbie Denson, Janice Dawson (Walter), Kelvin Gilstrap (Sabrina), Phillip Barber (Winifred), Karen Spikes, Mary Singleton; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary Saturday, at 2:30 PM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



