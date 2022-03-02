Scott, Randall

Hamburger icon
Randall Lee Scott 70, of Savannah, GA passed peacefully in his Chamblee, GA home on Wednesday February 23, 2022. Graduate of Jenkins H.S. and attendee of Savannah State College. He was a Vietnam era personnel specialist in the Army. Randy became well known for his master carpentry skills. He was the son of the late Granville Scott and late Gloria Smith Scott Donnell. Randy is survived by his dog Shorty, wife of 43 years Kim Weathers Scott, daughters Mandy Warren and Sharon Scott, sister-in-law Karen Weathers, nephews Donovan and Kyle Cullen, brother Bruce Scott, sister-in-law Pat Scott, nephews Bruce (Scotty) and Roscoe Scott, Nate Lawler, nieces Rhiannon Stafford, Nancy Harbin and many loving friends which he considered family. We will reach out to family and friends at a later date concerning a future memorial service.

