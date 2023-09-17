Scott, Mary

Mary Cromer Walker Scott passed away peacefully at her home in Atlanta, on August 31, 2023, at the age of 100. She was born November 26, 1922, in Mobile, Alabama, to parents Emily Cassin Walker and Vivian (Viv) Longmire Walker. Mary grew up in Mobile and also spent many summers in Atlanta with her grandparents, Minnie Hillyer Cromer (Mama Minnie) and Dr. James Dawkins Cromer. Her great-grandfather was Judge George Hillyer, mayor of Atlanta, in 1885. While in Atlanta, Mary met her future husband, Frederick William Elmer Scott (Billy), an Atlanta native, whom she married on February 7, 1945. Mary graduated with a B.A. in English and a Teaching Certificate from Georgia State University, and definitely knew her English grammar. She was a member of the Wieuca Road Baptist Church, and longtime member of the Atlanta Society of Colonial Dames of America. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy, age 96. Survivors are: son and his wife, Bill and Susan Scott; daughter and her husband, Mary and Dale Mathis; son and his wife, Jim and Dawn Scott; granddaughter and her husband, Emily and Robby Williams; grandson, Eric Scott; grandson and his wife, Caleb and Ashley Scott; step-grandson, Nathan Sanders; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Williams, Zac Williams, Will Scott and Alex Scott; special friend, companion, and caregiver Alan Foster. A family graveside service was held at Westview Cemetery, in Atlanta, on September 5, 2023.




