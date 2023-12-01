Obituaries

Scott, Lewis

Dec 1, 2023

SCOTT, Lewis

Lewis Edward Scott, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Newnan on November 28, 2023. He was born on October 24, 1938, in Mississippi.

Lewis lived most of his life in Arkansas growing up. He attended the University of Arkansas where he graduated with a bachelor's degree. He is known as being an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish. He also was a big fan of the purple Martin bird when they migrated from South America. After moving to Newnan, he could be seen driving his tractor or planting a garden. He also took time to go pheasant hunting with his wife in Kansas.

The family will celebrate Lewis' life privately. But those who wish to leave a condolence to the family may do so online at www.mckoon.com.

Lewis is survived by his wife of 51 years, Edith Peavey Scott; brother, Joe Scott of North Little Rock, AR; sisters, Sarah Logan of Mount Ida, AR and Ruth Ann Brooks of Benton, AR; sister-in-law, Alice James; and nephew, Craig James.

McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253- 4580




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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory

38 Jackson Street

Newnan, GA

30263

https://www.mckoon.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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