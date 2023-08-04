SCOTT, Jimmie L.
Age 83, of Austell, GA, passed July 26, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 12 PM, Towaliga County Line Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com