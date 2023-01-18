ajc logo
X

Scott, Jean

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SCOTT (FOSTER), Jean LaRue

Mrs. Jean LaRue Foster Scott of Atlanta passed on January 13, 2023. Memorial Service will be held on January 27, 2023, at 11 AM, at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St., SW, with Reverend Dr. Joseph Evans, Interim Pastor, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in the memory of Jean LaRue Foster to Friendship Baptist Church or Spelman College. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors Inc., 492 Larkin St. SW, 404-522-8452, www.carlmwilliams.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors

492 Larkin Street SW

Atlanta, GA

30313

https://www.carlmwilliams.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police: ‘Speed a factor’ in fatal crash involving Georgia football players, staff8h ago

Credit: Jordan James

Memphis officials promise release of video of man's arrest
9h ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
8h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Jury mostly backs police sued by soldier over a traffic stop
7h ago
The Latest

Peagler, Patricia
1h ago
Giles, Diane
1h ago
Boykin, Leonard
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
17h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top