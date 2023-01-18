Scott, Jean

SCOTT (FOSTER), Jean LaRue



Mrs. Jean LaRue Foster Scott of Atlanta passed on January 13, 2023. Memorial Service will be held on January 27, 2023, at 11 AM, at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St., SW, with Reverend Dr. Joseph Evans, Interim Pastor, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in the memory of Jean LaRue Foster to Friendship Baptist Church or Spelman College. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors Inc., 492 Larkin St. SW, 404-522-8452, www.carlmwilliams.com.

