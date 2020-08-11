Scott, Grace

SCOTT (ELLIS), Grace Annette On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Grace Annette Scott (Ellis), loving wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful Jehovah's Witness, passed away at the age of 80 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Annette, as she preferred to be called, was born April 30, 1940, to Thomas Ellis and Mary Ellis (Favors) in Atlanta, GA. She graduated from David T. Howard High School in 1959. Annette relocated to New Jersey and married her high school sweetheart Samuel Scott on March 9, 1968. They raised their 3 children in Plainfield, NJ. Annette became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1974, and at the time of death, was an active member of the Dunellen, NJ, Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Annette worked as a childcare provider at Kangaroo Kids Child Care and Learning Center from 1993-2007. Annette was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Mary Ellis (Favor), siblings Tommie, Delores, John, James, Joel, Bobbie, Maron, Otis Charles and Rosemary. She is survived by her husband Samuel Scott; siblings John and Betty; her 3 children, Dwayne Widemon (Denise), Johnetta Scott, and Helene Tune (Corey); 5 grandsons and 2 granddaughters and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private funeral service will be held, and she will be buried in Hillside Cemetery in Plainfield, NJ. Rather than flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Rutgers Cancer Institute of NJ (cinj.org).

