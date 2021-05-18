SCOTT, Gerald "Jerry"



Gerald "Jerry" Reeve Scott passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife Linda, sons Garrett, Eric and Adam, daughter-in-law Mahala, and two grandchildren. Service will be at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Hold Road, Marietta, on Wednesday, May 19, at 2:00 PM. Registration is required www.stcats.church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catherine's Episcopal Church or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.



