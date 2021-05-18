ajc logo
Scott, Gerald

SCOTT, Gerald "Jerry"

Gerald "Jerry" Reeve Scott passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife Linda, sons Garrett, Eric and Adam, daughter-in-law Mahala, and two grandchildren. Service will be at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Hold Road, Marietta, on Wednesday, May 19, at 2:00 PM. Registration is required www.stcats.church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catherine's Episcopal Church or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.




