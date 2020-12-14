Scott, Dorothy

X

Graveside Service for Mrs. Dorothy Alice Scott will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Whites Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery 2020 Whites Chapel Rd. Conyers, GA 30094 at 11:00 A.M. Public viewing will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 in the Ammer Parlor of Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Professional Funeral Services entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St. Lithonia 770 482-2358.




