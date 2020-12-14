SCOTT, Dorothy Alice



Graveside Service for Mrs. Dorothy Alice Scott will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Whites Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery 2020 Whites Chapel Rd. Conyers, GA 30094 at 11:00 A.M. Public viewing will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 in the Ammer Parlor of Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Professional Funeral Services entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St. Lithonia 770 482-2358.



