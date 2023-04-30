SCOTT, Donald



Mr. Donald Scott of NW Atlanta, GA passed away on April 26, 2023. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Rev. Gary Dean, officiating. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM, on the day of service. Interment Westview Cemetery. On Monday, public viewing from will be held from 1 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.



