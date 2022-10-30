ajc logo
Obituaries
SCOTT, Carolyn Schoen

Carolyn Schoen Scott of Decatur passed away on October 24, 2022. Affectionately known as Sarge by her family, she kept everyone in line for 90+ years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl M. Scott, Jr.; and her brother, Charles Schoen III (Ann). She is survived by her son, Carl Scott (Ann); daughter, Carroll Fregosi (Bert); grandson, Paul Fregosi (Ashley); granddaughters, Elizabeth Scott and Christian Boccia (P.J.); sister, Betty Jarrell; brother, Brooks Schoen (Chastine); great-grandchildren, Brayden and Carter Boccia, and Hudson and Houston Fregosi; and numerous nieces and nephews. After the death of her husband, she moved to Clairmont Place Senior Living Community, where she spent her last 15 years surrounded by wonderful friends and several fellow Bulldog fans who helped her cheer on the Dawgs on football Saturdays. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the St. Luke's Presbyterian Church Chapel, 1978 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338.

