SCOTT, Brenda Harrison



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved soul, Brenda Harrison Scott, who left this world at the age of 79. Brenda departed peacefully on October 28, 2023, at Diversicare of Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge, TN. Born on February 7, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Sleetia Jewel Sutton Haislip and late Wiliam Harrison. She was the stepdaughter of the late John A. Haislip. She was also preceded in death by her stepsister, Geraldine Haislip Bell. She is survived by her son, Kenyatta Muhammad (Oakridge, TN); stepnephew, Recardo Haislip (Columbus, Ohio); god sister, Sevealyn Smith (Raleigh, NC); and sister friends and supportive co-workers, Gloria Jackson (Atlanta, GA), Sylvia Moon Wynn (Kannapolis, NC), Terrie Hopkins (Wilson, SC) and Gracie Martin (Roanoke, VA).



A memorial service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, November 18, 2023, at John Stewart United Methodist Church, with Judy Raines officiating. Entombment is at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Bluefield, WV.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Red Cross Blood Donation (https://www.redcrossblood.org/), John Stewart United Methodist Church, 102 Jones Street, Bluefield, WV 24701 or Central United Methodist Church, 501 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314. (https://www.centralumcatl.org/).



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