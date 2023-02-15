X
Scott, Belinda

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SCOTT, Belinda Gail

Belinda Gail Scott passed away unexpectedly on February 6, 2023, at the age 70. Belinda was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend.

She was born on April 30, 1952, to Calvin and Sophia Willis. Belinda was a proud graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and was known by many for her feisty spirit.

Belinda is survived by her daughter, Sheronda LaKesa Scott; her granddaughter, Jessica Hill; great-grandchildren, Elias and Freya Hill. She is also survived by five sisters, Carolyn Willis, Angela Willis, Judy Gay, Joansy Willis, Pamela Phillips (Raymond); and brother, Calvin Willis Jr. She leaves behind siblings of love, Kystal Coleman, Janice Cleckley, Brian Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Scott; and parents Calvin and Sophia Willis.

Belinda had a love for animals, a green thumb for plants, and was well known for her talent as a licensed cosmetologist.

Her Celebration of Life Service is on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 1:00 PM. The ceremony and visitation will be held at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1199 Utoy Springs Road, Atlanta, GA 30331. Visitation will be Thursday, February 16, 2023, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Murray Brothers (404)349-3000 mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Former Forest Cove residents say relocation process has fallen short of promises
