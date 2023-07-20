Scott, Alice

SCOTT (COMER), Alice



Mrs. Alice Comer Scott of SW Atlanta passed away on July 11, 2023. Her Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Beulah Baptist Church, 170 Griffin St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Instate, 12 Noon. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 12:30 PM. Public viewing will be on Thursday, July 20, 2023, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.





