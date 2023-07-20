Scott, Alice

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

SCOTT (COMER), Alice

Mrs. Alice Comer Scott of SW Atlanta passed away on July 11, 2023. Her Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Beulah Baptist Church, 170 Griffin St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Instate, 12 Noon. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 12:30 PM. Public viewing will be on Thursday, July 20, 2023, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

State board gives school districts leeway in Milestones’ impact on grades8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

AJC issues corrections in UGA football program story
12h ago

Higher truck weights mean added restrictions for 700-plus Georgia bridges
9h ago

Credit: TNS

UPS, Teamsters to resume contract negotiations next week
9h ago

Credit: TNS

UPS, Teamsters to resume contract negotiations next week
9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia plans to cancel registrations of 191,000 inactive voters
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Glenkey, John-Paul
Daniels, Alfred
1h ago
Stanley, Skie
1h ago
Featured

Credit: John Kuntz / Special to the AJC

The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
Q&A: During the actor, writer strikes, is it wrong to watch movies?
10h ago
Recipe for tomato season: Tomato Galette, the simpler cousin to Tomato pie
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top