Scott, Alfred

Obituaries
1 hour ago
SCOTT, Sr., Alfred

Mr. Alfred Scott, Sr., retired Atlanta Public School System Principal, passed on August 26, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, 11:00 AM at the Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314, Reverend Dr. Susan Hillary Buckson, Pastor, Reverend Dr. Walter Kimbrough, eulogist. Entombment with Military Honors at Westview Cemetery. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com. The service will be live streamed at https://www.allentempleatlanta.org/watch-online




