SCOGGINS, John Durlach



John Durlach Scoggins, age 75, of Athens, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Johnny is the son of the late Clifford Thaxton Scoggins and the late Evelyn Durlach Scoggins also of Athens. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Little Scoggins and his son, James Matthew Scoggins.



Born in Washington D.C. on December 28, 1944, Johnny grew up in Athens. He graduated from The Darlington School in Rome, Georgia, in 1963 and later from the University of Georgia in 1967 with a business degree. There he was a member of SAE fraternity. His career as a stockbroker took him to Atlanta but eventually brought him back to his native Athens where he retired.



He is survived by son Clifford Charles Scoggins, and son William Dean Scoggins (Mandy Jackson) of Bogart as well as grandchildren Charles Henry (Chas) Scoggins, 17, Caroline Lord Scoggins, 16, and William Gaines Scoggins, 14. He is also survived by his twin sister June Scoggins Willingham (Ronald) of Monroe and nephew Ron Willingham, Jr. (Elizabeth Upchurch) and their children Evelyn Elizabeth 13, Sara Lois, 13, and Grace Louise, 10, Willingham of Greenville, S.C.



A sports enthusiast all of his life, Johnny's fondest memories include years of Athens "Y" sports with Coburn Kelly "Kelly" of Athens fame, little league baseball with the late Bob Argo, and years of fly fishing on north Georgia and North Carolina rivers enjoying the out-of-doors as well as cookout picnics along their riverbanks with wonderful friends and fellow anglers. He was a lover of golf, having played since age 10 until recent years, and he had many happy times, especially on the course at Athens Country Club which his father, as a teenager, helped build. John was a foodie; he loved grilling and cooking as well as eating and sharing good food with friends in his home. Hence, the name "Grill Man"!



Johnny will always be fondly remembered with genuine love for the twinkle in his eye and the ready smile on his face by family members and numerous dear friends, especially his "brother" Walter Wellman, III of Monroe. He will be most sorely missed by his constant beloved companion till the last, 16 year old dog "Mr. Robert".



In consideration of the present pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held in Athens at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the columbarium at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, where he will be entombed with his late wife Ann. In lieu of flowers, donations will be welcome at Athens YMCA, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, the Georgia Museum of Art, Prince Avenue Christian School, or Tunnel To Towers.



Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

