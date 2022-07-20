SCOGGINS, Betty



Betty Joyce "BJ" Foster Scoggins, age 95, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born in Winter Haven, Florida on December 27, 1926, to Hugh Alexander Foster, Sr. and Carmen Joyce Foster. She married the love of her life, C. Don Scoggins. They enjoyed traveling around the world and living in Baton Rouge LA, Australia, England, Italy, and California. After Don's passing in 1976, she moved the family to Atlanta where she devoted her life to raising her two children Don Foster Scoggins and Lisa Joyce Scoggins. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, fishing, bowling, and watching the Atlanta Braves. She was the best grandmother "Baba" to her only granddaughter Avry Joyce Scoggins. "BJ" was the matriarch to an extended family including her nephews and many friends of her own children. Her loving impact on all of our lives will be greatly missed and the memories cherished by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Carmen; her brother, Hugh Alexander Foster Jr.; her sister-in-law, Pattie Foster; their children, Clint Foster and Cindy Foster Castle; and loving husband, Don. She is survived by her son, Don and his wife Evgeniya; daughter, Lisa; granddaughter, Avry; niece Pam Foster Mattingly; and nephews Gregg David Foster and Don Scott Foster.



The family will receive guests on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 6 to 8 o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11 o'clock at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Betty's name to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org



