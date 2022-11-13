Scialabba, Lydia

SCIALABBA (MITCHELL), Lydia Ruth



October 25, 1965 –



October 30, 2022



Lydia Ruth-Mitchell Scialabba, age 57, loving mother to daughter, Sophia; and adoring wife to husband, Anthony, went Home to be with the Lord on October 30, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 10 year battle with breast cancer. Lydia was born on October 25, 1965, to her mother, Susan Dobbs Mitchell ("Dearest") and her father, Sam Mitchell ("PopPop"). She grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, was a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church and later Chalcedon Presbyterian Church, in Dunwoody with Dr. Joseph C. Morecraft, III, her beloved Pastor. She attended The Heiskell School and Mt. Vernon Christian Academy and continued her education at Samford University in Birmingham, AL.



Lydia was the most loving, caring and kind creation of God her loved ones and friends have ever known. Throughout her lifetime, she devoted herself to Jesus, her daughter Sophia, and those around her. She loved being a mother most of all. She also enjoyed serving in the classrooms as a photographer, capturing memories of her beautiful daughter. Lydia had a passion for animals and music and was drawn to the beauty of God's colors, even sparkles and glitter. She always had a lovely smile on her face and loved spending time with her family and friends. She lived life spreading the sweet fragrance of Jesus wherever she went. Lydia's joy and lovingkindness was abounding in her every word and deed. Even throughout her suffering, her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ guided her precious life for all of her days. There is no depth to fathom the immensity of her absence here on earth, yet, no height to measure the glory of her presence with her Lord and Savior!



Lydia is survived by her husband, Anthony; daughter, Sophia; parents, Susan and Sam; sisters, SuSu and Jennifer; brother-in-law, Jeffrey; nephews, Lucas and Samuel; nieces, Lily, Ava, and Kate; mother-in-law, Judith Barr "Omi"; countless aunts, uncles and cousins from the Scialabba, Mitchell, Dobbs, Harvey and Garrison families; and many, many precious Christian friends.



A Celebration of Life and Reception was held for Lydia on November 4, 2022, at The Bridge Church in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, with Pastor Mike Foell her dear, dear pastor friend Officiating. Lydia was laid to rest in the arms of her heavenly father on November 5, 2022, at El Toro Memorial Park in Lake Forest, CA. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations be placed in Lydia's honor to Never Ever Give Up Charity (NEGU) for little ones with cancer: https://negu.org/donate/

