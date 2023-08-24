SCHWIND, Robert L.



Robert L. Schwind 94, died at his home on August 16. Robert graduated from The University of Rochester. After his service in the military, he received a graduate degree from Georgetown University. Subsequently, he received a law degree from Georgetown University.



Robert was a passionate gardener, and especially loved cultivating rhododendrons and azaleas. Robert also enjoyed corresponding with friends. His favorite times were those spent with his family.



Robert is survived by his wife, Maryann; his children, Margaret (Scott Williams), Angela, and Robert (Donna); and his grandsons, Michael and Alex Pamfilis.



Robert's life will be celebrated with a Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Smyrna, GA. Robert will be buried at Honey Creek Woodlands at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, GA.





