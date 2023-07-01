SCHWARTZ, Sandra



Sandra Karesh Schwartz, 89, of Atlanta, Georgia, wife of the late Jerome Schwartz, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Her graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM, at the Synagogue Emanu-El Cemetery 60 Sycamore Ave, Charleston, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Sandra was born on March 20, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina, to Alex Karesh and Leslie Feinberg Karesh. She was a graduate of Ashely Hall and attended Tufts University and Vanderbilt University where she studied physical therapy. She was a longtime resident of Dayton, OH and Charleston, SC. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her generosity and love of life. She had a long history of volunteering and served as regional president of Hadassah. She loved socializing and playing cards, and loved music and theatre. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Albert) Sacks; son, Jeremy (Linda) Jaffe; son-in-law, Steven Lazarus; seven grandchildren, Rachel Sacks, Nathan Sacks, Jessica (Brandon) Berry, Zachary (Hannah Dale) Jaffe, Emily Jaffe (David Solooki), Alison Lazarus, Elyse (David) Hillebrand; four great-grandchildren; and five stepchildren, Marshall (Patti) Miller, Judy Miller, Nancy Miller, Barbara Schwartz, and Hank (Jenny) Schwartz. Sandra was predeceased by her former husbands: Herbert Jaffe, Bernard Miller, Jerome Schwartz; and her daughter, Jill Lazarus. Donations may be made to the Hadassah organization. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel

232 Calhoun Street

Charleston, SC

29401

https://jhenrystuhr.com