SCHWARTZ, Joseph Norman

Age 90, of Lawrenceville, passed on September 24, 2023. Memorial service on October 7, 2023, 11 AM at Sunrise Baptist Church. Lee's Funeral Home, Gwinett Chapel, Norcross.

Funeral Home Information

Lee's Funeral Homes & Crematory

4067 Industrial Park Dr Ste B

Norcross, GA

30071

https://www.leesfuneralhomegeorgia.com

