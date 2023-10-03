SCHWARTZ, Joseph Norman
Age 90, of Lawrenceville, passed on September 24, 2023. Memorial service on October 7, 2023, 11 AM at Sunrise Baptist Church. Lee's Funeral Home, Gwinett Chapel, Norcross.
Funeral Home Information
Lee's Funeral Homes & Crematory
4067 Industrial Park Dr Ste B
Norcross, GA
30071
https://www.leesfuneralhomegeorgia.com
