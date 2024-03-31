SCHWARTZ, Carl



We are heartbroken that Carl Schwartz, born March 3, 2000, in Atlanta, GA, died unexpectedly at the age of 24, on March 26, 2024, in Dover, DE. Everyone who knew him loved him. And there are so many friends and family members missing him now, for whom this loss is very heavy.



Carl was one-of-a-kind. His unique and endearing sense of humor, fearlessness, and zest for life attracted friends wherever he went. He had a generous heart. He was quick to offer help to others before helping himself. He found humor in whatever was happening around him and made others laugh. He had the ability to connect with strangers and start conversations wherever he was, whether on a rental car shuttle, an airplane, standing in line, or knocking on doors. It didn't matter the person's background or station in life; Carl was always willing to engage openly without judgment. Carl pursued his unique interests regardless of what anyone thought.



Carl's brilliance was evident at a young age. He talked in paragraphs as a toddler but never really took to school. He made good grades despite difficulties with his handwriting and tracking words on a page when reading. The struggle with handwriting contrasted with skillful and detailed drawings. Carl was a gifted artist and had paintings chosen for high school art exhibits including at the High Museum. He also loved music and enjoyed playing guitar. He successully completed two years at Georgia State University before deciding to join the work force during the pandemic.



Carl showed uncanny skill as an entrepreneur at an early age. A middle-school business was selling honey buns to his classmates at a significant mark up. That business got shut down, but that didn't chill Carl's entrepreneurial spirit. After leaving college, Carl worked as a project manager for construction companies, but after two years realized he could do what his bosses were doing. He studied and obtained his general contractor license in Maryland, and at the age of 22, he formed Pinnacle General Contracting. The business was wildly successful and expanded into Delaware and Pennsylvania. As a business owner, he saw the good and potential in people who were struggling and gave them chances to develop their own careers. He was so proud of his success and so excited about his future, planning to buy a home, travel the world, build his business portfolio, and add to his tattoo collection.



As a child, Carl had zero interest in organized sports. He would look for bugs on the T-Ball field. As a young adult, he suddenly developed an avid interest in many sports – golf, rock climbing, tennis (he became so avid he bought a tennis robot so he could practice when no one was available to play), racquetball, kite surfing, snow skiing, jet skiing, weight-lifting, and most recently, running. Carl tried to wring as much thrill and joy from life as he could. At 13, in Costa Rica, Carl wanted to parasail, but his parents said it was too expensive. So Carl negotiated the price with the operators until it was low enough to meet his parents' budget. Off he went into the sky. Around the same time, he started calling sky diving outfitters to find out how soon he could jump out of a plane. Reluctantly, he had to wait until his 18th birthday, but he did not wait another day.



Carl was curious about so many things. He had an early interest in sports cars, attending car shows where he refined his photography skills. His recent business success allowed him to finally buy a used Aston Martin, fulfilling a life-long dream and long-standing claim that he would one day own such a car. Carl was curious about the world. In middle school, he would spend hours on Google Earth, looking at foreign countries. He could identify the flag of almost any country. And he could draw the entire United States by memory in minutes. He would impulsively buy plane tickets to travel to exotic places when he had a break from work. He had a deep love for the natural world, including the mountains and the sea and the majesty of storms. He added storm-chasing to his long list of hobbies. He also connected with cats, and loved Meow Meow, Lulu, and Luney.



All of Carl's unique gifts came with a vulnerability to dark moods and a tendency, if they came over him, to hide them to avoid burdening others. This may be what led to an urge to soothe himself with drugs, which is always so hard to fathom from the perspective of us who loved him and saw how wonderful he was. He tried to stay in front of these moods by focusing on his business, hobbies, and health but sometimes he just couldn't. He loved his life and his death was accidental; he died because of addiction and fentanyl poisoning after a lengthy period in recovery.



Carl was predeceased by his grandparents, Marjory and Elias Schwartz; and his step-grandfather, Mike Cavender. Carl is survived by many friends and family who loved him, including his parents, Charlotte and Paul Schwartz; his sister, Violet Schwartz from Atlanta, GA; grandmother, Paulette Webb of Asheville, NC; grandfather and step-grandmother, Grey and Meri Webb of Ponte Vedra, FL; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



The family will host a celebration of Carl's life at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Youth Recovery Housing Solutions in Maryland (youthrecoveryhousingsolutions.com) or to any charity of your choice.



