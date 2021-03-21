SCHWAB, Emily Elizabeth



Emily Elizabeth, 24 passed away on March 14, 2021 in a tragic auto accident while on a road trip driving through Florida. She was a Psychology graduate from Kennesaw State University who moved to Brooklyn, NY last June. She worked full-time in community service advocating for racial justice and providing meals for the homeless. The light of her spirit will be forever felt in all who loved her. She is survived by her parents, Kevin & Laura, her brothers, Andrew, Matthew, Peter and James, her grandparents, Janet Siudmak and Montserrat & Anthony Favale, and her aunts, uncles and cousins here and abroad. A funeral Mass will be held at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, Peachtree Corners, GA on Wednesday, April 14 at 10 AM. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, Emily would have appreciated donations to https://opencollective.com/club-a-kitchen.

