SCHUTTE, Hugh Allen



Hugh Allen Schutte of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away on November 13, 2021, at the age of 76. After years of battling Alzheimer's Disease, Hugh died peacefully with his wife and children by his side.



Hugh was a proud Atlanta native, born to father Hugh Carfrae Schutte and mother Jean Young Schutte. Hugh graduated from North Fulton High School and the University of Georgia. He loved his Georgia Bulldogs with a passion that only fellow Dawg fans can understand. Hugh's lifetime work was in the building construction industry. He was a Vietnam Veteran and an active member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Churchfor over 70 years. He was a faithful friend who enjoyed the Buckhead Boys gatherings, dancing to oldies music, hunting and fishing.



He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Linda Bradley Schutte; children Hugh Hobson Schutte and Murray Schutte Christiansen; son-in-law Josh Christiansen; sister Jean Schutte Harter and brother-in-law David Harter; and grandchildren Mary Reed and Noah Christiansen. Hugh's family would like to extend a special debt of gratitude to his incredible friend and caregiver Rebecca Lokey, for her love and grace in ushering him through the last period of his life.



His Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2 PM at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, located at 3180 Peachtree Road NE Atlanta, GA 30305.



People wishing to honor Hugh Schutte can make donations to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.

