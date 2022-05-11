ajc logo
Schurg, Angeline

Obituaries
SCHURG, Angeline Rose

Angeline Rose Schurg, nee Pennica, passed away on May 7th, 2022 in Duluth, Georgia, formerly of Pembroke Pines, Florida. She was born on December 28th, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents, Anthony and Grace Pennica. She had three brothers, Nick Pennica, Frank Pennica and Sam Pennica. She survived her two husbands, Carl Haag and John Schurg. She is survived by her three children, Grace Perez, Carla Elbert and Anthony Haag; stepdaughter, Debbie Johnston; as well as her 2 grandchildren, Nicole Roers and Anthony Elbert and one great-granddaughter, Rosalie Elbert. She has two nephews, Sam Pennica and Michael Pennica. Services to be held at Fred Hunters Funeral Home, Davie, FL, with interment at Forest Lawn South, Davie, FL.

