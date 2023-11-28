SCHUPP, John Joseph



John Joseph Schupp, 69, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2023. He was born on June 11, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio. Beloved husband to Elizabeth (nee Holtberg). Adoring father of Matthew (Margaret), Rebecca VanDeventer (Matthew), and Brennan (Kristin). Loving grandfather to Caroline, Samuel, Lillian, Abigail, Patrick, Ryan, Stella and Andrew. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Nancy Schupp; and his brother, Richard Schupp (Susan). He is survived by sisters and brothers, Kathleen (Leo), Douglas (Karen), Gregory, and Ann (Pete). He was an avid hiker with his two dogs and was an outdoor enthusiast. John participated in the Peachtree Road Race for 43 years and was well-loved by everyone he met. Proud alumnus of St. Ignatius where he participated in track and field, earning a scholarship to The University of Cincinnati where he obtained a bachelor's degree in architecture. John worked as an architect in commercial real estate in the Atlanta area since 1978. He loved spending time with his family, renovating and decorating the home, tending to his roses and watching his eight grandchildren participate in their extracurricular activities.



The family will receive visitors at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 28, from 5-7 PM, 180 Church Street, Marietta, GA 30060. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 29, at 10 AM, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 87 Lacy Street NW, Marietta, GA 30060.



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