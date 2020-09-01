SCHULZ, Robert Randal "Robby" Robert Randal "Robby" Schulz, beloved son, brother, student, and friend, was suddenly and tragically taken from us on August 26, 2020, when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle. Robby was born in Sandy Springs, Georgia on November 4, 2004, son of James Randolph Schulz and Alexandra Jean Ennever, twin brother of Elizabeth Ann ("Lizzy") Schulz, and brother of Nicholas Joseph Schulz and Derek James Schulz. He was baptized at St. Anne's Episcopal Church and attended St. Anne's Day School and Mt. Zion United Methodist Church pre-kindergarten before enrolling in Timber Ridge Elementary School. While at Timber Ridge, Robby joined Cub Scout Pack 795 and Boy Scout Troop 713. He loved to go on camping trips to the state parks, make soapbox derby cars, and sell popcorn. Robby attended Hightower Trail Middle School. His principal described him as "such a special kid... one of the students I will always remember having had the opportunity with which to work. His sense of humor, his love for the world and other students always stood out above his other daily concerns. He was a gift to us all, and helped us to grow as educators." His teachers recognized how exceptionally bright and talented Robby was, often commenting on his sayings and quick wit. "Robby always had something only he could contribute to our class. His smile and humor brought much joy." "Robby was an original, one in a million! More times than not he had me wondering who was the teacher and who was the student. Robby taught me quite a bit about perspective, and these lessons I'll never forget. To say I'm grateful to have known Robby is greatly understated. Rest In Peace, little genius. You will never be forgotten!" Robby had just entered his sophomore year at Kell High School. Robby was "a young man who was very bright, had a huge heart, and he could always find a way to make you smile and laugh" according to his principal. His teachers described Robby this way: "Every now and then, there are students who steal your heart. Robby was that student for me. He was bright, full of humor and mischief but most importantly, he had a beautiful spirit. Robby consistently made my day because he always found a way to make me laugh and smile. I will miss my boy." "Robby absolutely lit up the classroom. He was a keen reader, full of enthusiasm and curiosity. His brightness will be deeply missed." Robby is survived by his parents, Jim and Alex Schulz, his brothers, Nick and Derek Schulz, their spouses, Lauren Rustowicz and Masako Otsuki, and his twin sister, Lizzy Schulz and his grandmothers Patricia Ennever and Margaret McFarlan Schulz and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home on the Square in Marietta at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with the Rev. Robert Certain officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. During the current pandemic and for the safety of the family, we ask that all visitors wear masks and keep their visits brief while not mingling with other visitors. The team at the funeral home will be there to direct all guests as they arrive. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Team Robby, Hillside Hospital or to a charity of the donor's choice. Team Robby will provide funds for autism research and a scholarship for an autistic student to attend college. Learn more at https://support.researchautism.org/VirtualRaces/teamrobby To view the full obituary and share memories please visit https://www.mayeswarddobbins.com/obituaries/Robert-Schulz-7/





