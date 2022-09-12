ajc logo
SCHULZ, Gretchen Elizabeth

Gretchen Schulz was born in 1943 in Syracuse, NY. She passed away suddenly in her home in Oxford, GA, August 30, 2022. She is survived by her sister, Erika; and brother-in-law, Tim Beers, of Federalsburg, MD; a nephew, Michael Fanuele; three great-nephews, and many friends and colleagues.

A Wellesley graduate, she had a Ph.D from U Wisconsin and an M.A. from St. Johns College in Santa Fe. Dr. Schulz was a professor of English at Emory's Oxford College for decades. On her retirement in 2011, she joined the Emory Emeritus College, inviting speakers for the popular biweekly lecture series.

An enthusiastic scholar, she co-edited the Journal of Interdisciplinary Studies, and joined the board of the Shakespeare Tavern. She belonged to the Covington Women's Book Club, and kept friends from "Dancing Dynamics" for fifty years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gretchen's name may be made to the Atlanta Shakespeare Company, the Emeritus College of Emory University, and to the Arts, Music, and Theater Programs of Oxford College.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota's red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons

Credit: Miguel Martinez

