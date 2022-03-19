SCHULTZ, Ken "Dutch"



Ken (Dutch) Schultz, 66, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at his home in Martin, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Agnes (Hamman) Schultz and brother Kurt (Corky) Schultz.



Ken was born in Bristol, Connecticut on June 12, 1955 and spent his childhood in Forestville, Connecticut. After graduating from UCONN, he moved to Georgia to work at Management Science America (MSA). His plans to return to Connecticut changed after meeting his future wife, Linda. They raised their family in Roswell, Georgia for over 30 years. Ken held management positions in several other software companies over his career - Dunn & Bradstreet Software, Peachtree Software, Technologic, S1 Corporation, Wren Solutions and Virtual Premise. He retired to Martin, Georgia and enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, golfing, woodworking and volunteering.



He is survived by his wife, Linda (Ward) Schultz; two sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew and Jessica Schultz of Rochester, Minnesota and Michael and Pamela Schultz of Grand Junction, Colorado; three grandchildren, Anna, Henry and William Schultz; sister-in-law, Debbie Schultz of Waterloo, South Carolina; and his niece and nephew, Kaylan and Christopher.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to Stephens County Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 1771, Toccoa, Georgia, 30577.



Acree-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Ken (Dutch) Schultz.

