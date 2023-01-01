Schulte, Sue

SCHULTE (STORY), Sue



Sue Story Schulte, age 86, of Highlands, NC, formerly of Atlanta, GA passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022.



Born in Fulton County, she was the daughter of the late Travis L. and Sue Pelot Story. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine Turner, and a brother, Pat Story. Mrs. Schulte was a member of the Our Lady of The Mountains Catholic Church in Highlands.



She is survived by her husband of 42 years, James David Schulte; their children, Thomas Lane Turner of Warren, MI, James David Schulte Jr. of Sky Valley, GA, Mary Karen Rabun of Roswell, GA, and Elizabeth Ann Weterring of Florence, AL; two grandchildren, Callie Hsiang, Lexie Conway; and three great-grandchildren, Luke Hsiang, Virginia Conway and Knowles Conway.



Funeral Mass will be 11 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Highlands. Father Jason Barone will officiate. Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.



Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

