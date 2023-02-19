SCHOTT, Carmen



Carmen Louise Schott, 96, of Atlanta, passed away February 5, 2023, after a valiant fight with a long illness. The daughter of Joy and Curtis Stockstill, she was born November 11, 1926, in Hugoton, Kansas. Her family moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon to escape the terrifying Dust Bowl when she was 11. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1944 and then, as a newlywed a few years later, moved to Atlanta where she lived the rest of her life.



Gracious, hospitable, kind, personable, and ultra-friendly, Carmen truly enjoyed being around people and took particular joy in family gatherings and activities. She would often catch people off-guard with her dry sense of humor. Carmen was an active member of the Peachtree Squares Dance Club, but loved all forms of dancing. She didn't miss an episode of "Dancing with the Stars" and her prediction during the first show of each season of who would win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy was right more often than not. Her many other interests included traveling, tennis, and playing the piano and bridge. And, her home could never be too clean.



Carmen instilled in her daughters the importance and love of church and our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A lifetime member of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, she received special recognition as a volunteer at the church's Family Life Center and was a member of the Radiant Sunday School Class and the Women's Missionary Union (WMU). She held several offices, including that of president, in the North Side Woman's Club. A valued sales employee in the women's clothing department at Rich's and later Macy's for 30 years, Carmen took part in fashion shows, often modeling outfits she was trying to sell.



Preceded in death by husbands, William Young and George Schott, Carmen was the proud matriarch of a five-generation family, quietly offering her wisdom to those lucky enough to be in her life. She is survived by a sister, Joyce Stockstill, of Talent, Oregon; three daughters, Judy (Larry) Abbey, of Tucker, Connie (Jim) Schultz, of Fayetteville, and Cathy (Ed) Arner of Keller, Texas; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Carmen's family extends its deepest gratitude to Marvalyn Gordon-Gill, Charmaine Morgan, Claudette Nelson, and Caroline Scott, who as caregivers for several years, treated Carmen with love and the utmost respect.



A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 24, at H. M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs 30328, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park. Donations in Carmen's memory may be made to Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta 30305.



