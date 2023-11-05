SCHOOLMEYER, Mary Jane Olivia "MJ"



Mary Jane O. Schoolmeyer, age 79, of Marietta, Georgia, died October 9, 2023.



She was born in New Orleans, on July 19, 1944, to Norma and Lawrence Schoolmeyer. She attended Riverdale High School before moving to Atlanta, to work for Eastern Airlines as a flight attendant, and later to work in sales at Lord and Taylor.



Mary Jane was preceded in death by her life partner, Stuart Fine; and beloved pets, Buffy and Harrah. She is survived by sister, Lorraine Filice; brother-in-law, Ernie Filice; sister, Betty McDonald; brother-in-law, JW Collins; nephew, Ren McDonald; brother, William Schoolmeyer; sister-in-law, Carmen Schoolmeyer; and nephew, Adam Schoolmeyer.



An intimate Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local Humane Society.



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