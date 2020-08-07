SCHONBAK, Judith Rose Judith Rose Schonbak was born in Pittsburgh, PA August 31,1940, and died on August 2nd, 2020. Judith made Atlanta her home in 1974. She was an artist, a writer and a naturalist to the core. She loved her family with a fierce passion and she was deeply connected to the natural world; tending to birds, trees and flowers of all kinds with a keen eye and protective heart. She had a way of bringing beauty to the world and was known for her ability to bring order out of chaos - pillows jumped to attention and tea towels folded themselves when she gusted by. At her alma mater, William and Mary College, she used her skill as an expert seamstress, to create costumes for numerous plays. She began her early career as an English teacher in Virginia and established her writing career in the late 1970's in Atlanta. As a writer for business and art publications, she was a keen interviewer who loved the process of pulling together the story. She interviewed Renzo Piano, architect of the High Museum addition and other celebrities such as William Shatner and Carol Burnett. Her clients included Georgia Trend, Atlanta Magazine, Cobb Energy Center and Reporter Newspapers. The arts were her true love, and she served for years on the board of the Atlanta Artists Center, including two terms as president. She provided vision and leadership during two critical periods in AAC history as the organization faced both financial and leadership crises.The first national show, 50th anniversary celebration and the first renovation of the AAC building were accomplished during her tenure as well. She was a dynamic, charming, and strong leader who gave of herself tirelessly and inspired all those who knew her. Her red hair and artsy dress made her instantly recognizable. Through the years she worked in many media including sewing, Japanese calligraphy, charcoal and oil painting. Watercolors and acrylics were her focus in later years. Her themes were almost always drawn from her deep love and appreciation of the natural world. She had a passion for travel and was among the first Americans to visit China in the late 70's. Judith was a devoted mother and grandmother whose loving legacy lives on in her two grandchildren, to whom she was known as GranRose. She is survived by her daughter, McKenzie Wren and son, Chris Wren, along with son-in-law Reuben Haller, grandsons, Elijah and Devon Haller and daughter-in-law Cindy Wren. She also leaves behind four siblings - Diane Flanigan, Marc Schonbak, Michael Schonbak and Luann Hain as well as seven nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. Donations in her honor can be sent to the Judith Schonbak Memorial Arts Fund, in care of C4 https://c4atlanta.org/pay/ Choose 'other' and note: Judith Schonbak Memorial Arts Fund.

