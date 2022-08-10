SCHOFIELD, Sarah Ashley



Sarah Ashley Schofield, 38, of Brookhaven, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 6, 2022.



She was born on October 30, 1983 in Framingham, Massachusetts, the first daughter of Barry Schofield and Karen (Carlson) Schofield. Sarah spent her childhood in Milford, Massachusetts, a provincial New England town, surrounded by her aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins, and her two sisters, Lauren and Cyndi. It was there that she dazzled all who knew her with her academics, ability to climb any tree, natural athleticism, and impressive drawing skills.



Early years of Sarah's life were filled with pumpkin carvings, dance recitals, and endless summers spent with family on Cape Cod. The oldest of three girls, Sarah was the consummate big sister: orchestrator of mischief, first to jump in the swimming pool, and never without a plan to rearrange the furniture, secretly open the candy jar at Nanny's, or cook up a full-scale production of the Nutcracker ballet - much to the dismay of every babysitter who agreed to watch three silly, scheming girls.



Shortly after her twelfth birthday, her family made the move down to the suburbs of Atlanta, where they settled in Duluth, Georgia. It was there that Sarah leaned into building rich friendships, a vibrant church community, and athletic pursuits including cheerleading, ballet, track & field, cross country, swimming, diving, and a short, less-athletic stint as a flute player in the middle school band. A stand-out student, Sarah's academic legacy may have created some letdown for every teacher who received her sisters in their classes in subsequent years. Sarah was just that gifted.



It's impossible to speak of Sarah's life without mentioning her love - and eye - for fashion. From recreating outfits from the movie Clueless as a teen, to early retail jobs where she leveraged her talents to enact elaborate visual merchandising, Sarah loved a great lewk. Her impeccable eye and academic brilliance meant pursuing a Fashion Merchandising degree at University of Georgia, pledging Delta Zeta, and upon graduating, making the move to the center of fashion, New York City.



It was never just retail to Sarah, and her track record proves as much. From dressing and styling a young (and very nervous) Ariana Grande, to working with fashion designer, Phillip Lim, being inducted as a member of the Million Dollar Sales Club during her decade at Saks Fifth Avenue, Sarah really brought out the best in all who were lucky enough to fall under her gaze and artistic gifts. Her long blonde hair cascading over a Chanel suit jacket, Sarah's sparkling blue eyes would light up when her clients would see themselves the way she saw them - beautiful.



In addition to her impeccable talents in fashion, Sarah was a brilliant chef and could throw a dinner party like no other. Thanksgiving dinner, a Tuesday night cheese board, or birthday celebration for twenty, she was the first to clear her calendar, plan a menu and invite everyone to her Upper East Side home.



On February 28, 2015, Sarah gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Beckett Andreu Ferrer. A true mini-me of his mother, Beckett brings the same curiosity, creativity and love for the water, and her legend will continue to live on through him.



Sarah lives on in the hearts of all who have had the privilege and honor of knowing and loving her, including her son, Beckett Ferrer, her parents, Barry and Karen Schofield of Auburn, GA, her two sisters Lauren (Schofield) Alvarez of Los Angeles, and Cyndi Schofield of Boston, and aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, coworkers, clients, drivers, and men who fell head over heels for her everywhere she went.



In the words of Coco Chanel, "If you're born without wings, do nothing to preclude them from growing." Sarah's wings will continue to carry her beyond this world, and her legacy lives on forever.



Details on memorial services to honor Sarah's inimitable life to follow at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CFDA Fashion Fund can be made in Sarah's name by texting "CFDASCHOLARSHIP" to 44-321.

